Abrogation of Article 370 big milestone, will ensure development: Amit Shah in Haryana

At a public rally, ahead of Haryana polls, Amit Shah said the revocation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution would help in developing Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Published: 16th August 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JIND: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday that the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a "big milestone" for the unity and integrity of the country and will ensure development of the state.

At a public rally here, ahead of Haryana polls, Shah said the revocation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution would help in developing Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He also said the Modi government scrapped the special status in 75 days, which the previous Congress-led governments could not do in 72 years because of their "vote-bank greed".

"Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is a big milestone for the unity and integrity of India. We had been saying that Kashmir was an integral part of India. But Article 370 was giving some sort of message that something is still incomplete," he said.

Elections in Haryana are due in two months.

