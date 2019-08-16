Home Nation

Ayodhya hearing: Advocate for Ram Lalla tells SC that pictures of deities found at disputed site

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajaman', made the arguments before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. 

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The submissions were made during the seventh day hearing in the case.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajaman', made the arguments before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. The senior lawyer read out the report of the commissioner appointed to inspect the disputed site.

The court commissioner had inspected the disputed site on April16, 1950 and his report describes presence of pillars with images of Lord Shiva, said the lawyer to SC.

These images of deities on pillars of the structure are not found in mosques and found in temples, the counsel for the deity told SC.

The counsel handed out a map found in Ayodhya with a description of images carved on pillars and also the inspection report of the site, dating back to 1950 to the bench.

He said it showed that the site held religious sanctity for Hindus. He also submitted an album containing photographs of deities inside the structure, and said mosques do not have such images.

