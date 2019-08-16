Home Nation

Will Ayodhya judgement come before CJI Gogoi's retirement in November?

While the speedy trial is underway, a question in everybody's mind is whether judgement will come before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

Published: 16th August 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The vexed seven-decade-old Ayodhya dispute is finally on the fast track in search of a judicial solution, thanks to the day-to-day hearing by a five-member Supreme Court Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

While the speedy trial is underway, a question in everybody's mind is whether judgement will come before Justice Gogoi retires on November 17.

After a court-appointed mediation panel failed to evolve a consensus among the various parties of Hindus and Muslims on the dispute, Justice Gogoi decided to conduct hearing on all working days of the week.

The matter reached the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court in 2010 gave a verdict to divide the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The lawsuit, filed by the deity in Ayodhya case, has also included the birthplace as a co-petitioner, and together it has sought claim over the 2.77 acre of the disputed site, where the disputed Babri Masjid was razed in December 1992.

A lawyer connected with the case, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: "Since the Chief Justice has taken up this case, he is expected to deliver a judgement on it before he retires... If he is not able to deliver the judgement during his term, then the case would have to be heard afresh by another bench. This usually never happens."

The bench has already conducted six day-long hearings and so far, Nirmohi Akhara has completed its argument and counsels of 'Ram Lalla Virajman' (the presiding deity at the disputed site) are arguing the matter.

On the sixth day of hearing in the Ayodhya case, the counsel for 'Ram Lalla Virajman' claimed that there was enough archaeological evidence to establish that the mosque was built on temple ruins, and so Sharia law would not recognize the structure as a mosque.

Senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, the counsel representing deity Ram Lalla Virajman, told the court that the basis of his claim originated from various travelogues and sketches prepared by foreign visitors where a distinct image of a place revered by Hindus, for its immemorial divinity, has been identified in Ayodhya.

READ| VHP, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas push to speed up temple work in Ayodhya

He pointed out that the travelogues of foreigners such as Joseph Tiefenthaler (early 18th century Jesuit missionary), Montgomery Martin (both British surveyors) and English merchant William Finch and others, establish historical evidence of people having faith in Lord Ram at a particular site in Ayodhya.

These foreigners were never under any compulsion to lie, he said. "If a mosque is built on the ruins of a temple, it cannot be a valid mosque," Vaidyanathan argued, stating it is against the Muslim belief.

He cited a travelogue written by English merchant William Finch (1608 - 1611), who during his visit to India, documented how Hindus believed Ram was born in Ayodhya, and that there was also a fort. "Finch's travelogue published in the book 'Early Travels to India', documents Hindus believed Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram," he told the court.

The Hindu parties majorly do not agree with the Allahabad High Court's decision to divide the land between three parties.

Vaidyanathan said a joint possession of the site was not possible. "Faith cannot be dissected, bisected or trisected. The continuity of faith and belief shows despite other religious influences, the faith of Hindus continued, and it is established by continuity in the pilgrimage," he argued.

The Hindu parties focussed their argument on the applicability of law on temple, idols and 'janmasthan' (birthplace) -- a confluence contributing to the Hindu faith.

Senior advocate K. Parasaran, another counsel who appeared for the Ram Lalla Virajman, argued on the essence of Hindu religion and how the birth of Lord Ram was connected to the faith of millions of people. He had apprised the judges that Lord Ram was an 'avatar' (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu, and it was for the Hindu faith that Ayodhya was chosen as his birthplace. Therefore, 'janmasthan' was directly connected with Hindu faith.

Parasaran argued that a juridical person, subject to law, can drive the interest or faith of a community as an object, and it was for the court to protect such interests. The veteran advocate said that he was not seeking control over the entire Ayodhya region, but only a defined place where the Hindu faith believed that Lord Ram was born.

Parasaran had cited temple as a juridical person, subject to law, and argued to establish the significance of faith. He submitted before the Constitution bench that even hills were worshipped as deities and recalled the 'parikramas' in Thiruvannamalai and Chitrakoot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya dispute Ayodhya land dispute Ranjan Gogoi Ram Lalla
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp