BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's 'drunk' son rams car into Kolkata club wall, arrested for rash driving

Published: 16th August 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP and actress Roopa Ganguly (File | PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly's son was arrested on Thursday night for ramming his car into the wall of a Kolkata club in an alleged inebriated state.

Akash Mukhopadhyay(20), while taking a turn, rammed his sedan into the wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club in near the MP's house in South Kolkata.

Akash came out of the car with minor injuries with the help of his father, who rushed out of their apartment on hearing the commotion.

He was then taken to the Jadavpur police station by cops, as the locals alleged that he was driving in an inebriated condition.

"We have arrested him for rash driving and damaging properties. No casualty was reported in the accident. His blood sample has been collected to check if it was a case of drunk driving, while the car will be sent for a forensic test," the senior officer said.

There was no report of any injury as several people present at the spot scampered to safety on time, the sources said quoting eyewitnesses. Mukhopadhyay came out of the car unscathed with the help of his father, the sources said.

However, following the incident, Ganguly took to Twitter to defend her son and said the law should take its own course. "My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications... No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE (sic)," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

