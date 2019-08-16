Home Nation

BSF in Bengal sweats over seized cattle as threat of health hazards loom

Following an SC order, the force has been left scratching its heads to what to do with the recovered cattle

Published: 16th August 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal is facing the threat of health hazards as they are living with cattle seized from smugglers during the monsoon season, said a senior BSF official in Kolkata.

Disposal of around 2,500 cattle has become a major issue that the security force is struggling to sort out.

The BSF seized around 19,000 cattle since January this year while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh for slaughter.

“Most of the cattle were seized by the jawans posted at the BOPs in North 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda and Cooch Behar,’’ said a BSF official.

“The disposal of these cattles has now become a major challenge for us,’’ said Y B Khurania, the inspector general of South Bengal Frontier said. 
The problem began with the customs department deciding to stop auctions of seized cattle following an order of the Supreme Court.

In a letter to all zonal heads of customs in the eastern and northeastern region last year, customs commissioner (risk identification and intelligence) wrote, “The Supreme Court, in its order in August 2017 directed that the sale of cattle would be made in consonance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rules, 2017. Customs officers are, however, not empowered under the provisions of the PCA rules or the PCA act. The PCA rules pertain to the seizure of cattle under the provisions of PCA Act, whereas cattle are seized by customs or BSF under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962. Under the PCA Act, the state police officers are empowered to make seizure and hence compliance of provisions of the PCA rules for sale can only be done by state police officers.” 

The zonal heads were directed not to take over cattle seized by the BSF and to request them to hand it over to the state police instead. The state police refused to accept the cattle.

“The state police said they cannot accept cattle without the smugglers. They need to lodge a case before they take cattle in their custody,’’ said a  BSF official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF West Bengal Border India-Bangladesh Border Cattle Smuggling
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp