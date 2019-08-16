Home Nation

CBI summons former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Rose Valley case

Kumar had earlier been granted protection by the Calcutta High Court from any coercive action by the CBI against him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

Published: 16th August 2019

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

KOLKATA: The Special Crime Branch of CBI has asked former Kolkata Police Commissioner and now ADG (CID) Rajeev Kumar to appear before the investigating officials on Friday in connection with the Rose Valley case.

CBI sources said that Kumar, who had been earlier interrogated by CBI sleuths in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam, has been asked to appear before the agency officials to ascertain his role in connection with the multi-crore Rose Valley scam.

Kumar had earlier been granted protection by the Calcutta High Court from any coercive action by the CBI against him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

He has also filed a prayer before the Calcutta High Court seeking similar protection from any coercive action being taken against him in the Rose Valley case.

The prayer in connection with the Rose Valley case is yet to be taken up for hearing.

