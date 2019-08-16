Home Nation

Green nod no more must within 10 km of national parks, says Centre

It further stated the recommendations are to be explicitly mentioned in the environmental clearance letter. 

Published: 16th August 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger (File Photo)

Royal Bengal Tiger (File | Photo)

By Richa Sharma  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that threatens wildlife in over 850 protected areas across the country, Union Environment Ministry has decided to do away with mandatory wildlife board clearance for development projects coming up within 10-kilometre radius of the national park and wildlife sanctuaries. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) issued an office memorandum last week, which empowered sector-specific Expert Appraisal Committee to look into the impact of developmental activity/project on the wildlife habitat. The mandatory NBWL approval came into being following a Supreme Court order dated December 2006. 

“Proposals involving developmental activity/project located outside the stipulated boundary limit of notified ESZ and located within 10 km of National Park/ Wildlife Sanctuary, prior clearance from Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) may not be applicable,” said the MoEFCC order. 

It further said: “However, such proposals from environmental angle including impact of developmental activity/project on the wildlife habitat, if any, would be examined by the sector-specific Expert Appraisal Committee and appropriate conservation measures in the form of recommendations shall be made,” It further stated the recommendations are to be explicitly mentioned in the environmental clearance letter. 

The apex had directed MoEF would also refer to the SCNBWL, under section 5(b) & 5(c) (ii) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the cases where environmental clearances have already been granted where activities are within 10 km zone of the boundaries of the Sanctuaries and National Parks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp