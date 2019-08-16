Amid clampdown, journalist working with Kashmir’s largest daily held in Pulwama

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A 26-year-old journalist working with Kashmir’s largest English daily, Greater Kashmir, was picked up by the security forces from his home at Tral in Pulwama on Wednesday, his family claimed.

The journalist Irfan Ahmad Malik’s father Mohammad Amin Malik said a joint party of the Army and Special Operations Group of J&K Police raided their house around 11.30 pm and detained his son.

“We met Awantipora SP on Thursday to seek Irfan’s release. The SP said Irfan might have done a wrong story,” Mohammad Amin Malik, adding Irfan has not filed a single story for the newspaper due to the ongoing communication blockade.

Demanding Irfan’s release, his mother Haseena said, “He is a journalist and has not done anything wrong,” she said.

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who was detained earlier under the Public Safety Act, was taken to a makeshift detention centre at the Centaur Hotel, officials said.

He was shifted from his home to the hotel at night, they said.

Even as unrest grows in the Valley, there is no sign of any improvement in the situation with the authorities deciding not to relax curfew and the communication blockade on Friday.