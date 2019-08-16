Kashmir faces shortage of life-saving medicines amid Valley clampdown

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Life-saving drugs for diabetes, heart and cancer patients are now in short supply in the Kashmir Valley, with many foreboding a medical emergency if no supplies arrive in the next few days.

Syed Jeelani, owner of Darul Shifa chemist shop outside Srinagar’s leading hospital SMHS hospital, said the Valley is not getting fresh supplies of medicines ever since the clampdown was enforced hours before the scrapping of Article 370.

Jeelani said the people had begun stocking medicines ever since rumours spread that the Modi government was up to something serious in the Valley.

Distributor and stockists have not been able to get fresh supplies, he said, adding that the clampdown has caused a shortage of life-saving drugs.

“Now I have only one week of stock of drugs.”

Tanvir Ahmed, a chemist shop owner, his stock of diabetes drugs, including insulin, was exhausted.