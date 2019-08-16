Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss flood situation

Home Nation

The state government has prepared a package of Rs 6,813 crore to be sought from the Centre for rehabilitation of the flood-affected.

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. | (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress leaders on Friday called on party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the situation arising out of recent floods, which caused devastation in parts of western and northern Maharashtra and Konkan region.

State party chief Balasaheb Thorat, working presidents Basavraj Patil, Yashomati Thakur, Nitin Raut, Muzaffar Hussain met Gandhi in New Delhi and briefed her about the flood situation in the state, a statement issued here said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was present at the meeting, it added.

On Thursday, the death toll due to floods had reached 51 in Pune region, which comprises districts of Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur.

The region had witnessed torrential rains in the first week of August.

Of that, Rs 4,708 crore is for Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Rs 2,105 crore for Konkan, Nashik and the rest of Maharashtra.

