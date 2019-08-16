Mamata pays tribute to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, rakes up Kashmir

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday raked up the Kashmir issue while paying her tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, former Prime Minister, on his first death anniversary. Let us recall his words: 'The gun can solve no problems. Issues can be guided by the three principles of insaniyat, jamhooriyat and kashmiriyat'."

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief Banerjee had served as Minister of Railways from October 1999 to March 2001 in the Vajpayee led Cabinet.

A Shradhanjali and Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha was held on Friday morning at Vajpayee's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders paid their tributes to the former Prime Minister.

The BJP stalwart had breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 93.