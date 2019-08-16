Home Nation

Mika Singh uploads video chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after ban over gig in Pakistan

The singer, who had maintained silence on the criticism he received, shared a video of his return to India through the Wagah-Attari land route on Twitter on Independence Day on Thursday.

Published: 16th August 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Mika Singh

Singer Mika Singh (Photo | Mika Singh Facebook)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Singer Mika Singh, under attack in both India and Pakistan for performing at a wedding in Karachi, has uploaded a video of him chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" in Attari after crossing over from Wagah.

The singer, who had maintained silence on the criticism he received, shared a video of his return to India through the Wagah-Attari land route on Twitter on Independence Day on Thursday.

According to a BSF official, Mika crossed over on August 9, a day after a performance by him and his troupe at the wedding of the daughter of a billionaire apparently close to former president Gen Pervez Musharraf in Karachi.

"Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren't able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind," Mika captioned the video.

His presence in Karachi -- three days after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to fresh tensions between the two countries -- came to light when some guests uploaded videos of his performance on social media.

On Wednesday, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned Mika over his performance in Pakistan.

AICWA said in a statement that it had put an unconditional ban on the singer and will ensure he is boycotted from all movies and music contracts with entertainment companies.

