President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key BJP leaders, paid their tributes at the BJP stalwart's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here on Friday.

One of the tallest leaders of the country and founder members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vajpayee died last year on August 16 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda were among the prominent leaders of the party who paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind & Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee , on his first death anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/2gSFy65idL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present at the prayer meet.

Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first-ever leader from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.