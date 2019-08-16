Home Nation

Rampur administration razes boundary wall of Azam Khan's luxury resort

The ‘Humsafar’ luxury resort, built three kilometres away from Azam Khan’s residence, was inaugurated by the former Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Published: 16th August 2019 07:12 PM

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan was in for deeper trouble on Friday when the district administration bulldozed the boundary wall of his luxury resort ‘Humsafar’ worth crores built on Maulana Ali Jauhar University. The nullah land owned by the irrigation department was allegedly encroached upon by the Rampur MP while constructing the luxury resort over it.

Two advance notices were already served on Khan in the matter but he did not respond to even one. As per local sources, a team led by sub-divisional magistrate Prem Prakash Tiwari and SDO, irrigation department, Sikandar Khan reached Hamsafar resort with five bulldozers and razed the boundary wall allegedly erected over 1,000 meter long drain of irrigation department. The canal section of the department had approached the SDM’s court and had lodged a complaint in this regard. Subsequently, SDM Tiwari served two notices over the past three weeks to resort owner Azam Khan’s MLA son Abdullah Azam Khan asking him to demolish the boundary wall.

“Neither he removed the boundary wall nor did he reply to the notices. This led the administration took the action to get the land free from encroachment,” said a senior officla of district administration. “A piece of land has also been encroached for parking near the resort,” District Magistrate Rampur, Anjaney Kumar Singh said while speaking to media persons.

The ‘Humsafar’ luxury resort, built three kilometres away from Azam Khan’s residence, was inaugurated by the former Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav during the SP regime in the state. The Rampur MP is already facing cases of alleged land grabbing while acquisition of land for Jauhar University in Rampur. Responding to the allegations the SP MP had clarified recently that the trust for the university had purchased every inch of land for the institution.

The Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had sent a 21-member team of his party leaders to check the veracity of charges levelled against Azam Khan leading to administration’s crack down on him last month. Even after a month, the party has failed to come out with the findings of the report submitted by the probe team.

