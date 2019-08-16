Home Nation

Row in Assam as Bhupen Hazarika's Bharat Ratna award is 'missing'

The award was received by Hazarika’s only son, Tez, who lives in Canada. Tez has left the country but has not handed the award to anyone. 

Published: 16th August 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tez Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna awarded posthumously to his father, legendary singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A controversy has erupted in Assam over the “missing” Bharat Ratna award conferred posthumously on legendary singer-musician Bhupen Hazarika last week.

The award was received by Hazarika’s only son, Tez, who lives in Canada, on behalf of the family. After receiving it, he told journalists that he would keep the award in Assam so that the people of the state could have a glimpse of it.

“It has to be protected so that the Assamese people can see it. I am happy that the government chose him to give this high honour,” Tez had said. 

However, according to Hazarika’s family members in Guwahati, Tez has already left the country but has not handed the award to any. 

All that Hazarika had achieved including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, etc have been kept preserved at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Museum at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Manisha Hazarika, Hazarika’s sister-in-law, said Tez should have done what he had promised.

“I had no contact with Tez in this regard. Today, I came to know that he has left the country. I checked with family members. Nobody knows where the award is,” Manisha said, adding, “Bhupenda had clearly told us that everything should be preserved at the museum. Tez should have talked to the state government and kept the award at the museum”.

The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust also expressed ignorance in this regard.

“We do not know where it has been kept. He should have shown it to the Assamese people. It was their demand,” a member of the Trust said. 

On May 23, 2007, Hazarika had made a legal declaration that the museum would be the legal custodian of his intellectual property – all awards, gifts, recognitions etc would be kept here. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam bHUPEN hAZARIKA Bharat Ratna Tez Hazarika
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp