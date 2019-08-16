Home Nation

Seven kg cannabis seized from passenger at Guwahati station

During routine checking of the train around 6 am, a railway staff recovered the contraband from the passenger travelling in the Tripura Sundori Express, official said.

GUWAHATI: About seven kg of cannabis, valued at around Rs 50,000, was on Friday seized from a passenger at Guwahati railway station by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The person, identified as Braj Kishore Kumar, was handed over to GRP.

Kumar had boarded the train at Ambassa in Tripura and was to deliver the cannabis at Hadipur in Bihar, they said.

A case has been registered under Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the person, a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, the official added.

