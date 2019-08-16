Home Nation

Shiv Sena welcomes PM Modi's push for population control

In his Independence Day address on August 15, Modi voiced concern over "population explosion", stating that it leads to many difficulties.

Published: 16th August 2019 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. | ( Photo | Uddhav Thackeray Twitter )

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for smaller families to combat population explosion, BJP ally Shiv Sena on Friday welcomed his remarks saying that late Bal Thackeray always advocated it.

In his Independence Day address on Thursday, Modi voiced concern over "population explosion", stating that it leads to many difficulties.

ALSO READ: Population bomb ticking, warns PM Modi in 73rd Independence Day speech

He also said that keeping one's families small is an act of patriotism.

Talking to reporters here, Sena MP and party spokesman Sanjay Raut said, "We are happy that the Modi government is taking forward the policies of the Shiv Sena...Late Bal Thackeray always advocated the need for population control." 

"The NDA government under Modi is espousing the policies of the Shiv Sena. This is in national interest," he added.

Raut added that the triple talaq legislation is a step towards enacting the Uniform Civil Code.

Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who was also present there, said there was no need to bring religion into the issues of national interest.

"How can a state have separate powers than the Centre? The Modi government has removed it," he said referring to the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Dhanraj Mahale, former Shiv Sena MLA, who had contested the Dindori Lok Sabha seat on NCP ticket earlier this year, returned to the saffron party on Friday in the presence of Thackeray and other leaders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Narendra Modi Uddhav Thackeray Population Control India Population
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp