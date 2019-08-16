Home Nation

Swiggy co-founder, filmmaker among 19 to receive IIT-KGP award

A statement issued by the institute on Friday said the award will be conferred on the former students on August 18 following the Foundation Day celebrations.

KOLKATA: Rahul Jaimini, the co-founder of food aggregator Swiggy, and Nitin Babel of artificial intelligence firm Niki.ai are among the list of 19 new-age entrepreneurs who will receive this year's 'Young Alumni Achiever's Award' from IIT-Kharagpur (IIT-KGP).

Subrata Chattopadhyay, the dean of alumni affairs, said, IIT-KGP graduates are leaving their indelible imprints on diverse sectors across the country and beyond.

"From the major cities of the world to the interiors of the country, from science to social welfare and aesthetics, a younger generation of IIT KGP alumni is leaving their imprint in diverse sectors," he said.

Among others who have made it to the list are Akanksha Swarnim, the founder of Delhi-NCR chapter of NGO UPAY, and filmmaker Samarth Mahajan, whose debut film 'The Unreserved' has won acclaim in national and international forums.

UPAY provides free education to children living on the streets and in slum areas.

Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, the director of the institute, said the award is given to under-40 alumni, whose professional contributions have been widely recognized.

