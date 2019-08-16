Unnao rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar features in Independence Day ad with PM Modi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major embarrassment to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found on an advertisement released by one of the party leaders on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday. Ironically, the tainted MLA is seen sharing space on the advertisement with UP CM Yogi Adityanath but PM Narendra Modi.

Sengar was expelled last month from the party after his name cropped up in alleged conspiracy angle to Rae Bareli road mishap in which the Unnao rape victim and her advocate got crtitcally injured and two of her aunts lost life on July 28. The victim's family had alleged that the accident was a bid by the MLA to kill her.

Sengar is main accused in the Unnao rape case along with his brothers and other accomplices including Shashi Singh. In the advertisement inserted in the local edition of a leading daily, Ungu Nagar Panchayat chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit used the picture of the Bangarmau MLA and his wife Sangeeta Singh Sengar, who is the chairman of the zila panchayat. Ungu falls under Bangarmau assembly segment and it was Sengar who had reportedly brought Dixit into the BJP fold. The advertisement also has pictures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dixit.

According to party spokesperson Dr Chandramohan, it was entirely the personal choice of Anuj Dixit to use Sengar's photograph on the advertisement as he represents that constituency.

“It has nothing to do with the party or the state government or the BJP as an organisation. Sengar has already been expelled from the party,” he said.

This is the second instance when BJP leaders had to clarify their stand over the issue. This has come days after party’s Hardoi MLA Ashish Singh Ashu had wished luck and support to Sengar hoping that he would come out clean.

Sengar, has been in the jail for over a year now. He is facing charges of rape and murder the probe into which is being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Even the premier probe agency is also investigating the Rae Bareli road mishap last month. An FIR against Sengar in connection with the accident involving the Unnao rape victim's car has also been filed by the CBI.

However, all the cases pertaining to Unnao rape and alleged custodial death of victim’s father have been transferred to Delhi’s Tis HAzari court after the Supreme Court took notice of the letter written by the victim's family, expressing apprehensions over their security. Even Sengar has also been shifted to the Tihar Jail and the victim and her lawyer were shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for better treatment.