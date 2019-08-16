Home Nation

Vajpayee's statue to come up in Manali

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday laid the foundation stone of the statue of the BJP stalwart on his first death anniversary.

Published: 16th August 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By PTI

SHIMLA: A statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be built in the picturesque town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh which the former prime minister considered his second home.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday laid the foundation stone of the statue of the BJP stalwart on his first death anniversary.

Addressing the 'Atal Smiriti-2019' function held in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali through video conference, the CM said that Vajpayee provided a dynamic leadership to the nation and was always regarded as a world leader.

Thakur said Vajpayee introduced Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna and national highways development project that proved a boon for the country especially for the people of Himachal Pradesh as thousands of villages were connected with roads under this scheme.

Vajpayee had special connection with the people of Himachal and never missed any opportunity to visit the state, Thakur added.

The small house that he built at Prini village in Kullu district in the 90s keeps his memories alive, the CM said.

Transport and Forest Minister Govind Thakur, MP Ram Swaroop Sharma and MLA Surinder Shourie were present in Manali on the occasion.

Earlier, Thakur visited state BJP headquarters at Shimla and paid floral tributes to Vajpayee.

Thakur said the biggest gift of Vajpayee to Himachal Pradesh, especially for the people of tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, is the multi-crore Rohtang tunnel project that he pushed hard for round the year connectivity to the Lahaul Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vajpayee Vajpayee statue Manali Manali Vajpayee statue
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp