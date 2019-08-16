Yogi Adityanath promises residential schools in Vajpayee’s name across Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Leading the state in paying tributes to former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced his decision to build residential schools in the name of the BJP stalwart across all 18 divisions of the state.

The CM made the announcement at an event here on Friday. CM Yogi also announced that a 25-feet high statue of the former Prime Minister would also be installed at Lok Bhawan (CM Secretariat) on coming December 25 which happened to be his birth anniversary. Paying his respect to the departed leader, the Chief Minister said that Atalji was fondly remembered and respected by everyone.

Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

Recalling how Vajpayee was a strong votary of high moral values in politics, the CM said that Atalji used to often say that he was not afraid of dying but of being defamed. Relating the repeal of Art 370 to the dream of ‘United India’ espoused by Vajpayee, CM Yogi claimed, “Atalji always dreamt of a 'united India' and his thoughts are still the source of inspiration to many. Modi government has paid tribute to him by revoking Article 370.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee saying he had learnt a lot from him. “People in the opposition also used to come to listen to him. He always worked to connect people,” said Sharma.