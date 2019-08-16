Home Nation

Youth dead, Assam man injured as Rajasthan registers two cases of lynching

Two cases of lynching in Rajasthan’s Alwar and Jhunjhunu districts have come to light in which a youth lost his life while a man from Assam was critically injured on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

At Jhunjhunu’s Udaipurwati, a picnic trip of six friends preparing for competitive exams turned into a nightmare when one of them had an altercation with a local over the price of pakodas.  

Sachin Meena, Rahul Meghwal and his friends had gone to a pakoda shop where they had an altercation over price of snacks. Soon, a crowd assembled and thrashed Rahul and his friends who somehow managed to escape in their car.

Rahul, however, was not lucky. Later, when they returned to pick up Rahul, they were again thrashed. Two boys managed to escape, but two others were badly injured while one of them — Sachin Meena from Jaisinghpura  — died on the spot. 

But, Naresh Meena additional SP Jhunjhunu insisted that this was not a mob lynching case.

“It is not mob lynching. The boys got into a scuffle with the shopkeeper and in the fight, one was killed. We have detained two-three people.” 

In Alwar, the man from Assam was mistaken for an abductor.

“There were rumours that he was trying to kidnap a child. We have ensured him medical treatment and a case was registered,” said SP, Alwar, Paris Deshmukh. 

