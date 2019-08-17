Home Nation

17 phone exchanges restored, curbs lifted from 35 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir

In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri man rides a bicycle through a deserted street during security lockdown in Srinagar Wednesday August 14 2019. | AP

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Following the clampdown for 12 days in Jammu and Kashmir over the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, the state government on Saturday said that 17 of the 96 exchanges were made functional while restrictions have been lifted from 35 police stations in North, South and Central Kashmir region.

Addressing a press conference, J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said: "Seventeen telephone exchanges have already been made functional and the functionality of most of the exchanges would be restored by tomorrow (Sunday) evening."

He said that in Jammu division, landline services were functioning normally while mobile services have also been restored in five districts. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district.

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir.

In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas. In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

Deliberating about the restrictions in Kashmir, Kansal said relaxation have been provided in 35 police stations across the Valley. 

He said the administration was closely monitoring the whole situation and so far no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley.

Kansal also said that public transport plying normally on the roads was a "good sign" and the same has been noticed in the rural areas also.

He said that schools and all government offices in the Valley will re-open from Monday. 

Explaining the present scenario in the Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani said: "The administration is calibrating the situation and easing is being done in a gradual manner."

The government had ordered a complete clampdown in the Valley on the evening of August 4, a day before the Article 370 granting special status to the Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated. 

As a precautionary measure, the government also put several political leaders in the Valley, including former Chief Ministers, under house arrest.

Telephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were suspended in the early hours of August 5.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Landline services Jammu and Kashmir restrictions
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp