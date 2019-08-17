17 phone exchanges restored, curbs lifted from 35 police stations in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Following the clampdown for 12 days in Jammu and Kashmir over the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, the state government on Saturday said that 17 of the 96 exchanges were made functional while restrictions have been lifted from 35 police stations in North, South and Central Kashmir region.

Addressing a press conference, J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said: "Seventeen telephone exchanges have already been made functional and the functionality of most of the exchanges would be restored by tomorrow (Sunday) evening."

He said that in Jammu division, landline services were functioning normally while mobile services have also been restored in five districts. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district.

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir.

In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas. In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

Deliberating about the restrictions in Kashmir, Kansal said relaxation have been provided in 35 police stations across the Valley.

He said the administration was closely monitoring the whole situation and so far no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley.

Kansal also said that public transport plying normally on the roads was a "good sign" and the same has been noticed in the rural areas also.

He said that schools and all government offices in the Valley will re-open from Monday.

Explaining the present scenario in the Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani said: "The administration is calibrating the situation and easing is being done in a gradual manner."

The government had ordered a complete clampdown in the Valley on the evening of August 4, a day before the Article 370 granting special status to the Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated.

As a precautionary measure, the government also put several political leaders in the Valley, including former Chief Ministers, under house arrest.

Telephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were suspended in the early hours of August 5.

