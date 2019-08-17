Home Nation

Barefoot sprinter catches Madhya Pradesh government’s eye 

The video caught the eye of ruling Congress ministers in the inclduing Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Sports Minister Jeetu Patwari.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Rameshwar, a native of Sikandarpur-Narwar village of Madhya Pradesh, has gained fame on social media thanks to a video of him trending online where he completes the 100-meter dash in 11 seconds on a concrete road barefoot.

“After coming to know about Rameshwar’s sprinting talent and that too clocking 11 seconds in the 100 meters, all barefooted, the CM asked me to call him to Bhopal and plan his proper future so that he could become a world-beater. I’ve called him to Bhopal on Monday when we’ll sit together and discuss how to shape his future with best facilities,” said Jeetu Patwari said.

“I’m thankful to the state government and particularly the CM and Sports Minister for showing interest in me. Running barefoot is not any hobby for me, but a necessity, as I cannot afford a proper sports shoe to sprint,” said Rameshwar, the son of a small-time farmer.

“I hope the government will help me pursue my dream of breaking Usain Bolt’s 2009 world record of 9.58 seconds,” added Rameshwar.

The 19-year-old also hopes that the state government will now help with him getting proper dietary support to sprint to his dreams. 

