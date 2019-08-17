Home Nation

Centre to take a call on Justice Kureshi in a week

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that he has instruction that within a week some decisions would be taken on the matter.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it will take a call within a week on the court’s Collegium recommendation of May 10 elevating the Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Mehta urged the court to consider the matter after a week, as the government is processing the documents shared by the Collegium on the judge concerned.

Earlier, the government had told the apex court it would decide on Kureshi’s elevation latest by August 14. The bench adjourned the hearing on the matter and informed the parties that the administrative side will fix the date of the next hearing.

