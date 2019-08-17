Home Nation

Shah Faesal planned to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: Sources

The JKPM official told this newspaper that Faesal was to fly to Turkey from where he was to reach ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands, to file the case.

Published: 17th August 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:11 AM

Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal had floated a political outfit after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service. (File photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) president Shah Faesal was on way to International Court of Justice (ICJ) to file a case against India for revoking Article 370 when he was arrested, an official of his party said.

He was detained at the Delhi airport and sent back to Kashmir on August 14. The bureaucrat-turned-politician is at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Many mainstream leaders are lodged at SKICC, which has been turned into a sub- jail.

Authorities have allowed a meeting of women members of Faesal’s family to meet him at SKICC on Saturday. “Only women members of the family have been allowed permission to meet Faesal,” the JKPM official said. Until now, the authorities had denied permissions to Faesal’s family members to meet him. “The family members of Shah Faesal including his mother and wife had approached authorities for meeting Faesal.” 

Meanwhile, detained PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Javed has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah informing him that “the people of Kashmir are being caged like animals.”  She also expressed concern over the safety of her mother, who is detained at Hari Niwas Palace. 

“We are not even told when visitors are turned away from the gate and am not allowed to step out either despite the fact that I am not affiliated to any political party and I have always been a law-abiding citizen. The security personnel have cited my interviews to media portals and newspapers as the reason for my detention. In fact, I have been threatened with dire consequences if I speak up again.”

