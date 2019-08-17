Home Nation

Father of lynched Dalit youth kills self in Rajasthan

The father of a man, who was beaten to death by a mob at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan, committed suicide on Friday.

Published: 17th August 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The father of a man, who was beaten to death by a mob at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan, committed suicide on Friday.

On July 16, Harish Jatav was beaten to death after accidentally hitting a woman with his bike in Alwar. The deceased’s family alleged that Ratiram, Harish’s father, was receiving threats since then. The family was unhappy with the way the police were handling the probe. According to the family, before Ratiram’s death, he had alleged that the police are trying to save his son’s killers. 

 Ratiram consumed poison on Thursday evening and was referred to the Alwar General Hospital, where he died. “He (Ratiram) was dead when he was brought to the hospital. An investigation is on in this case,” said Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said Ratiram’s family has demanded a compensation of `1 crore. He added that the accused in Harish’s killing have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway.

The villagers have refused to let the authorities conduct a post-mortem of the body till those accused of the attacked on Harish are arrested. The body has been kept at Tapukada CHC. After Ratiram’s suicide the area is now tense.

BJP leaders have staged a protest at Tapukada CHC. BJP general secretary Ramkishan said the police are doing injustice to Dalits. “The police pressurised Harish’s father to take a bribe and rest the matter. SP and IG came to Tapukada, but did not take any action. We demand they arrest Harish’s killers.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit youth Lynching Mob lynching
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp