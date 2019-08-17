Father of lynched Dalit youth kills self in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The father of a man, who was beaten to death by a mob at Bhiwadi in Alwar district of Rajasthan, committed suicide on Friday.

On July 16, Harish Jatav was beaten to death after accidentally hitting a woman with his bike in Alwar. The deceased’s family alleged that Ratiram, Harish’s father, was receiving threats since then. The family was unhappy with the way the police were handling the probe. According to the family, before Ratiram’s death, he had alleged that the police are trying to save his son’s killers.

Ratiram consumed poison on Thursday evening and was referred to the Alwar General Hospital, where he died. “He (Ratiram) was dead when he was brought to the hospital. An investigation is on in this case,” said Alwar SP Paris Deshmukh.

Deshmukh said Ratiram’s family has demanded a compensation of `1 crore. He added that the accused in Harish’s killing have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway.

The villagers have refused to let the authorities conduct a post-mortem of the body till those accused of the attacked on Harish are arrested. The body has been kept at Tapukada CHC. After Ratiram’s suicide the area is now tense.

BJP leaders have staged a protest at Tapukada CHC. BJP general secretary Ramkishan said the police are doing injustice to Dalits. “The police pressurised Harish’s father to take a bribe and rest the matter. SP and IG came to Tapukada, but did not take any action. We demand they arrest Harish’s killers.”