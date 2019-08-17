Home Nation

India's tallest man seeks support from UP CM Yogi Adityanath for medical treatment

The eight feet Dharmendra Pratap Singh, is 45-year-old and has registered his name in the Limca Book of Records.

Published: 17th August 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

The tallest man of India, Dharmendra Pratap Singh. | ( Photo | ANI )

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The tallest man of India, Dharmendra Pratap Singh visited the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday to seek financial assistance as he is facing a tough period.

The 8 feet man is 45-year-old and has registered his name in the Limca Book of Records. There are talks about his name being registered in Guinness Book of Records.

He reached the Chief Minister's residence because of his financial situation. His hip bone is in a critical condition and it needs replacement. The replacement operation would cost Rs 8 lakh.

"I have to get my operation done in New Delhi. I have not received any help from the government yet. People from all over the world come to make documentaries on me. There should be some concern from the government," Singh said

"The Chief Minister was not present but I have been assured of help by his office," he added. 

