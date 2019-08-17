Home Nation

Opposition twisted Vajpayee's approach of peaceful tact in Kashmir: Minister 

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee never approved of the special status for J&K or Article 370, Union Minister Jeetendra Singh said on Friday.  

Published: 17th August 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP working president JP Nadda at Vajpayee’s memorial Sadaiv Atal | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

The Opposition twisted his approach to the state which was based on “Jumhooriat, Kashmiriat, and Insaniyat”, he asserted on the first death anniversary of the former PM.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Vajpayee  at the Sadaiv Atal memorial in the capital. 

At an event organised by Gyan foundation, Singh recalled Vajpayee’s close associations with J&K. “Atalji used to come to J&K for elections, with little preparation and full knowledge that the party could win a few seats. Still, he would come only to encourage young party workers,” he said.

TAGS
Jeetendra Singh Article 370 Kashmir issue
India Matters
