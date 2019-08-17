Home Nation

Rains lash Rajasthan, 4 dead in Jodhpur  

Heavy rains lashed several districts of Rajasthan, creating flood-like situation, with the army being called for rescue and relief in Kota.

Published: 17th August 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rides on a tractor as he visits the flood-affected areas in Kota, Rajasthan after the city was hit with heavy showers | PTI

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/BHOPAL: Heavy rains lashed several districts of Rajasthan, creating a flood-like situation, with the army being called for rescue and relief in Kota. Bundi, Baran, Pratapgarh and Jhalawar districts in Hadauti region have been receiving heavy showers since Thursday night. In Gulzarpura area of ​​Jodhpur, four people, including two children, were reportedly buried after a house collapsed due to the heavy rains.

The Met department has warned of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in 22 districts of the state. The Chambal, Parvati, Kalisindh and Paruvan rivers in the Hadauti region are above danger levels. In many areas, roads are submerged and water has entered houses. Army soldiers are delivering food to people trapped inside their houses and transporting residents to a safe place. Municipal divers and members of disaster relief force are also involved.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota Bundi MP Om Birla visited the flood affected areas and took stock of the relief work. He directed the administration to provide all possible help to the affected people.
The Met department has issued a red alert for Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur. 

In Madhya Pradesh, four more deaths were reported during last 24 hours. A car carrying two women school teachers and the driver was swept in a flooded nullah in Ujjain district on Thursday. The teachers were returning after the Independence Day function at the school in Barkheda Khurd village. A youth drowned in flooded Sukkad river in Rajgarh district, while another youth is still missing in flooded river in the same district.

The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall in nine districts — Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Rajgarh and Sheopur  —over the next 24 hours.The situation in Mandsaur district which has reported five deaths remains grim particularly with Shivani river in spate. 

Cloud seeding attempt in Marathwada on Sunday
After two failed attempts of cloud seeding — on August 10 in Aurangabad and July 24 in Solapur — the Maharashtra government will now make another bid in Aurangabad in the rain-deficit Marathwada region on Sunday. The contract for cloud seeding has been given to the Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP. A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is assisting the revenue administration in the exercise. The government has approved `30 crore for the plan 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan rains Rajasthan
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp