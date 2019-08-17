Rajasthan government to set up SIT in Pehlu Khan case

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: In a move that may get justice for Pehlu Khan, the Rajasthan government on Friday decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate the cow-lynching case.

The decision to establish an SIT comes two days after an Alwar court acquitted six accused of lynching Khan on suspicion of cattle smuggling two years ago. Khan, whose beating was captured on a mobile phone video, used by Rajasthan police to identify his attackers, died of his injuries three days later. All six accused got the benefit of doubt due to “serious shortcomings” in the police probe, the Alwar court observed.

The SIT formed under senior IPS official Nitin Deep will look into all angles connected with the case and will strive to fix responsibility for the ‘many loopholes’ left in the original probe held under the former BJP government. The SP of CID-CB, Randhir Singh and ASP Sunil Kumar will also be members of the SIT.

Reacting to the development, Pehlu Khan’s family said it’s a step in the right direction. “We will put all the facts in front of the SIT. We feel better now and hope that justice will be delivered,” said Pehlu’ son Irshad.

On a day the SIT was formed, BSP chief Mayawati attacked the Rajasthan government over its alleged laxity in the case. “Due to the gross negligence and inaction of the Rajasthan Congress government, all six accused in the Khan Mob lynching case were acquitted from the lower court there, this is unfortunate,” she tweeted.

Legal experts have also questioned why the Rajasthan government did not seek further investigation under Section 173 (8) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) if it thought that the case was shabbily probed.