Rajasthan government to set up SIT in Pehlu Khan case

Ashok Gehlot on Friday called a meeting to discuss the reinvestigation in the Pehlu Khan mob lynching case as the lower court in Alwar had acquitted all six accused on August 14.

Published: 17th August 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:41 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a move that may get justice for Pehlu Khan, the Rajasthan government on Friday decided to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to reinvestigate the cow-lynching case.

The decision to establish an SIT comes two days after an Alwar court acquitted six accused of lynching Khan on suspicion of cattle smuggling two years ago. Khan, whose beating was captured on a mobile phone video, used by Rajasthan police to identify his attackers, died of his injuries three days later. All six accused got the benefit of doubt due to “serious shortcomings” in the police probe, the Alwar court observed. 

The SIT formed under senior IPS official Nitin Deep will look into all angles connected with the case and will strive to fix responsibility for the ‘many loopholes’ left in the original probe held under the former BJP government. The SP of CID-CB, Randhir Singh and ASP Sunil Kumar will also be members of the SIT.

READ MORE | Pehlu Khan lynching case: Priyanka hopes for justice under new Rajasthan law

Reacting to the development, Pehlu Khan’s family said it’s a step in the right direction. “We will put all the facts in front of the SIT. We feel better now and hope that justice will be delivered,” said Pehlu’ son Irshad.

On a day the SIT was formed, BSP chief Mayawati attacked the Rajasthan government over its alleged laxity in the case. “Due to the gross negligence and inaction of the Rajasthan Congress government, all six accused in the Khan Mob lynching case were acquitted from the lower court there, this is unfortunate,” she tweeted.

Legal experts have also questioned why the Rajasthan government did not seek further investigation under Section 173 (8) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) if it thought that the case was shabbily probed. 

Comments

