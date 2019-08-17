Home Nation

Research scholars among four under police scanner for ‘collection of donations’ under NRC

An RTI activist said they were using social media to generate donations by creating panic, telling people that they would help them to include their names in the NRC final draft.

Published: 17th August 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | PTI

People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four people, including research scholars, in Assam are under the scanner of the police for their alleged collection of donations in the name of National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final draft of which will be published on August 31.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police confirmed the receipt of complaints in this regard. Additional Director General of Police (CID), LR Bishnoi, told this newspaper that they were probing the charges.

“We have received very few complaints as regards criminal activities in the context of NRC. We have also received some complaints where it was alleged that some people are collecting donations in the name of NRC. We are conducting an enquiry,” Bishnoi said. 

He said the police also had received complaints about some elements trying to provoke the Muslims in the state by cashing in on false reports circulated in the social media.

In a complaint lodged with him, RTI activist Dulal Bora alleged that the four people – Rehna Sultana, a PhD student from Gauhati University (GU); Sofiqul Islam, another student from GU; Mausami Chetia, a Hague-based PhD researcher; and one Ashraful Hussain, who is a social activist; were seeking donations from the public in the name of NRC.

“They are aggressively using social media to generate donations by creating panic in the minds of people. They are telling people that they would help them to include their names in the NRC final draft. They have created two bank accounts and are trying to reach people through social media,” Bora told this newspaper.

He requested the police to freeze the two bank accounts and confiscate the amount.

He alleged that the quartet was unnecessarily linking the NRC issue with the recent abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and comparing the hardship of the Muslims in Assam in the wake of the fresh notices served for re-verification of citizenship documents with that of the Kashmiris. He accused them of trying to create unrest in Assam in the lead up to NRC final draft publication.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam NRC NRC Muslims Article 370
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp