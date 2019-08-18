11 rescued in Punjab's Gurdaspur after Beas overflows

By PTI

PUNJAB: Eleven people, including four women, have been rescued after they got stuck when the overflowing water of Beas river flooded their village in Gurdaspur district, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujwal said he got information about some people from the Gujjar community and their herd of buffaloes getting stuck near Chachian Shorian village due to the sudden rise of the water level in the Beas after incessant rainfall.

They were rescued in a joint operation by the district administration and the Army, the official said.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to the people to not go near the Ravi and Beas river and avoid low-lying areas near the river as the meteorological department had forecast heavy rainfall in the day.