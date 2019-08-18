Another tiger cub dies in Madhya Pradesh, fifth death since state regained 'Tiger State' tag last month

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A four month old tiger which was found abandoned by mother in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) possibly owing to its debilitated state on August 11 died during the course of treatment on Friday evening.

This is the fifth tiger death (including three cubs) since July 29, when Madhya Pradesh with an estimated tiger count of 526 (only two more than Karnataka) was declared India’s Tiger State as per the report of All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018.

According to official sources at the BTR, the cub was found near a pond in Magadhi Range of the tiger reserve-national park on August 11. The BTR officials claimed that the mother tigress (T-5) had abandoned the cub owing to the cub’s debilitating state.

The cub was subsequently shifted to an enclosure for treatment and nourishment. But despite sustained efforts by doctors to revive the cub’s condition, it couldn’t be saved and died on Friday evening.

The carcass was disposed after autopsy and the officials are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death.