BJP government's negligence led to acquittal Pehlu Khan lynching case accused: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Congress government on Friday announced to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe afresh the Alwar lynching case.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said negligence by the former BJP government led to the acquittal of the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case and stated a fresh probe will be initiated.

In the 2017 Alwar lynching case cattle trader, Pehlu Khan was beaten to death allegedly by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

"Pehlu Khan case was discussed, the negligence by the earlier government cannot be imagined, that is why accused were given the benefit of doubt by the court and were acquitted," said Gehlot while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The Congress government on Friday announced to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe afresh the Alwar lynching case.

ALSO READ: BJP attacks Gehlot government over formation of SIT to probe Pehlu Khan lynching

The SIT will probe and identify lapses and irregularities in the police investigation. The team will be headed by Deputy Inspector General SOG Nitindeep Ballagan and also comprise SP, CB-CID Sameer Kumar Singh and Additional SP, Vigilance, Samir Dubey. It will submit its report within 15 days.

A local court in Alwar on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan. The accused men were let off on the benefit of the doubt.

Further, Gehlot announced the formation of a Heinous Crime Monitoring Unit to investigate the heinous and sensational crimes in a speedy way. The unit will under the supervision of ADG (Crime) and will also help in effective pursuance of such cases in Court.

"The in-charge would be IG rank officer with one DIG and two SP rank officials, two law officers. Further in every range and police Commissionerate, one additional SP will be part of this unit," said Gehlot.

ALSO READ: Pehlu Khan lynching case accused acquitted due to Congress govt's negligence, says Mayawati

On April 1 in 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

Two FIRs were filed in the case- one against the attackers and the other accusing Khan and his sons with allegedly transporting cattle without requisite permissions.

