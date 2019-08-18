Denied MP Cow Protection Board chairmanship, self-styled Hindu leader threatens suicide

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A self-styled Hindu religious leader Acharya Devmurari Bapu, who campaigned for the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, has threatened to commit suicide outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal on Monday over the Kamal Nath government not appointing him as chairman of State Cow Protection Board.

The religious leader, who hails from Mathura district of West UP, threatened in Bhopal on Sunday to walk from the Polytechnic Crossing to the CM House in Bhopal at 12 noon on Monday and kill self outside the CM’s residence over the Congress government’s failure to appoint him as the chairman of the State Gau Samvardhan Board or render him any other post in the state government as reward for campaigning for Congress in 2018 assembly polls.

“It’s been eight months since the Kamal Nath government came to power in Madhya Pradesh for which many Hindu religious leaders, like me, worked proactively. At the behest of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, I campaigned extensively against the then ruling BJP in 15 districts of MP. But after coming to power, the Kamal Nath government gave prized responsibility in the government only to two Hindu religious leaders and seers Computer Baba and Swami Subodhanand,” said the Hindu leader who is the self-styled national chief of Kesariya Hindu Vahini Sant Sabha.

“The government, however, forgot how I worked for Congress’s return to power in MP. I met CM Kamal Nath in Bhopal on August 12 and set August 15 as deadline for appointing me as chairman of State Cow Protection Board, but the CM didn’t fulfill the demand, leaving me with no option, but to kill self outside the CM House on Monday,” he added.

Importantly, the Kamal Nath government had a few months back appointed two other Hindu religious leaders and seers, Subodhanand as the head of Math-Mandir Salahkar Samiti (temple advisory body) and controversial seer Namdev Tyagi alias Compute Baba as the chairman of the Maa Narmada-Kshipra-Madakini river Trust. Compute Baba, particularly had proactively campaigned for the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in MP.

Acharya Devmurari Bapu, who is also self-styled national convener of Rashtra Raksha Vahini, Akhil Bhartiya Gau Raksha Mahasangh, besides claiming to be the national spokesperson Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Nirman Nyas, has also demanded ‘Y’ category security from the MP government, alleging threat to his life from the BJP.

“As I had campaigned for Congress in 15 districts of MP during last year’s assembly polls resulting in BJP’s defeat, I’ve been getting threats from BJP workers. I requested the Yogi Adityanath government in UP also, but since I’ve never supported BJP, hence the UP government hasn’t given me security there. I sincerely hope the Congress government taking the threat to my life seriously renders me Y category security cover,” he said.