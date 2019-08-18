Home Nation

Focus of J&K police to isolate terrorists, not let them mislead people: DGP

Dilbagh Singh said as a police force head it was his duty to ensure that a handful of terrorists, who are mainly from Pakistan, are not allowed to misguide the general public

Published: 18th August 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at a check-point during curfew like restrictions on the 13th consecutive day following the abrogation of the provisions Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar Saturday August 17 2019.

Security personnel stand guard at a check-point during curfew like restrictions on the 13th consecutive day following the abrogation of the provisions Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar Saturday August 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir police is maintaining pressure on terrorists to isolate them so that they cannot mislead the general public, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh has said.

In an interview with PTI, Singh, who has been leading the force since last year, thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in maintaining law and order.

ALSO READ: Is lockdown in Kashmir justified?

"While the security teams comprising police, para-military forces and army have done a splendid job, one should not neglect the cooperation extended by people of the state," he said.

Security presence in the state has been stepped up and stringent restrictions put in place since August 5 when the Centre scrapped provisions of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also divided the state into two Union Territories.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, refused to comment on the Constitutional changes made in the state, but said, "I believe an era of positive development has been ushered in the state.

And people should understand good things about it."

He said as a police force head it was his duty to ensure that a handful of terrorists, who are mainly from Pakistan, are not allowed to misguide the general public in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our counterinsurgency unit is maintaining pressure to keep these terrorists at bay and definitely we have been able to do it," he said.

Singh, who is busy talking to district superintendents of police and giving them a pep-talks on phone, says the force is following a two-pronged strategy to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state.

"While the counterinsurgency grid is maintaining pressure on terrorists, the remaining security forces are ensuring that law and order is under control." Security forces would not allow either of the situation to get out hand, he said.

He acknowledged that there have been minor incidents in past 13 days "but they were controlled locally by police officials.

There were injuries to some civilians and policemen but they were discharged after first aid."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir police Article 370 Dilbagh Singh
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp