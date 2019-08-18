Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh sees highest ever rainfall in 24 hours

Movement of vehicular traffic has stopped near Chamba bus stand after a portion of the road was damaged due to continuous rainfall.

Movement of vehicular traffic has stopped near Chamba bus stand after a portion of the road was damaged due to continuous rainfall. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

SHIMLA: The local Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said Himachal Pradesh received the highest ever rainfall for a 24-hour period, since records began almost 70 years ago.

"The state as a whole received 102.5 mm and this was 1,065 per cent more than normal for this day," IMD said in a statement.

This is the highest ever rainfall in 24 hours over the state, it said.

Earlier, the highest rainfall in a day was recorded on August 14, 2011, and that was 74 mm.

The monsoon was vigorous over the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

All districts received excess rainfall. The highest rainfall of 252 mm was recorded in Bilaspur district, which was 2,586 per cent more than its normal level.

Solan district received 114.2 mm (1,090 per cent), Shimla 104.8mm (2,039 per cent), Hamirpur 134.7 mm (1,234 per cent), Kangra 79 mm (204 per cent), Una 147.7 mm (2,138 per cent), Kullu 85.9 mm (1,767 per cent) and Kinnaur district 25.2 mm (1,160 per cent).

It said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall occurred at some places, especially in Bilaspur, Shimla and Sirmaur districts.

The hilltop Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district saw 360 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state.

The state capital saw 153 mm of rainfall, uprooting a large number of trees in the town and blocking roads.

Even snowfall was recorded at one or two places over higher reaches of the state in Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Keylong reported 3 cms of snowfall, said the IMD.

Incessant rains have also caused massive landslides on national highways and link roads in Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi and Kullu districts, hampering vehicular traffic.

The water level in major rivers of the state - the Satluj, Beas and Yamuna - which enter the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has also increased, a government official said.

According to the MeT office, light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places in the state on Monday.

