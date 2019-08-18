Man tied with rope, thrashed over suspicion of theft in Rajasthan's Alwar

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

ALWAR: Even after the introduction of an anti-mob lynching law, a young man was tied up with a rope and beaten up on the suspicion of being a thief on Friday at Musakheda village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

It was only after a video of mob high-handedness went viral that the case caught the attention of the district administration.

Villagers took the young man, a truck driver, hostage and later handed over to the police.

The police then brought the man to a hospital and took him to the police station after medics attended to his injuries.

Worse, the police took almost an entire day before it lodged a case against villagers for taking the man hostage and for assaulting him.

When contacted, the police said that on Saturday morning, it was reported that a ‘thief’ was caught and tied to a pipe.

“Mubarak Khan, who was caught by the villagers of Muskheda, has given his name as Mubarak during interrogation. He revealed that he had gone to the village to meet his relatives,” said Mohan Singh Gurjar, the police station in-charge of Kishangarhbas.

Mubarak is a resident of Haryana, and he was on his way to Hussaipur village after parking his truck in Alwar.

The police have registered a case against villagers, including the man at whose house Mubarak was tied and kept hostage.

Alwar in Rajasthan has seen a spate of lynchings, including the Harish Jatav killing at Tapukada.