Mild tremor hits Manipur-Myanmar border, no damage reported

By IANS

IMPHAL: A 2.9-magnitude earthquake hit the India-Myanmar border region in Manipur on late Saturday night. There was no report of any damage or casualty, official said on Sunday.

"The quake hit Ukhrul district of eastern Manipur and nearby Myanmar bordering region at 10.56 p.m. on late Saturday night," an official of India Meteorological Department said.

"There is no report of any damage in Manipur and adjoining areas," said the official adding that the tremor lasted 12-15 seconds and was measured at 58 km depth.

He said that on Friday afternoon at 5.47 p.m., another quake with 3.6-magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district (northeastern part of the state) along Assam.

The northeast has seen some of the biggest quakes in history. In 1897, a Shillong-epicentred quake measured 8.2 on the Richter scale, while in 1950, an earthquake in Assam measuring 8.7 on the Richter Scale forced the mighty Brahmaputra river to change its course. In September 2011, Sikkim suffered heavy damage after a quake hit the Himalayan state.