Politics of appeasement was reason for continuance of triple talaq: Amit Shah

Amit Shah defended the law criminalising triple talaq, saying it is going to benefit Muslims and not other communities.

Published: 18th August 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 09:40 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday credited the government for banning instant triple talaq, saying the politics of appeasement, which led to the Partition, was the reason for the continuance of the “evil practice” of triple talaq for so long.

Speaking at an event organised by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, Shah defended the law criminalizing triple talaq, saying it is going to benefit Muslims, and not other communities.

Hindus, Christians, and Jains are not going to benefit by it because they never had to suffer due to it, Shah said.

The legislation to criminalise instant triple talaq was passed by Parliament in the last session.

“Triple talaq was a historic wrongdoing that has been corrected by the BJP govt,” Shah said, adding that opposition knew that it was required but still did not support it. 

Attacking Congress, Shah said the party has “no shame” and continues to oppose the law on triple talaq.

“Many opposed the bill because of appeasement that changed into vote bank. Because of that the nation suffered every day...The election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 was the beginning of the end of politics of appeasement and the 2019 mandate is to end it forever, “said the BJP President. 

Shah further said, “We are blamed for interfering in the Islamic law. Let me tell you that close to 19 countries have banned triple talaq. Most countries banned it by 1965, but we did it in 2019. Even the holy Quran does not endorse it.” 

Quoting Shah Bano’s example, Shah said, “She struggled so much for this movement. But Rajiv Gandhi who had become prime minister brought in a law and overturned Supreme Court’s verdict”.

