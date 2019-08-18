Home Nation

'The unconstitutionality of the Act is unprecedented': Officers move SC against Article 370

Former defence officers, bureaucrats sought directions declaring presidential orders of August 5 as 'unconstitutional, void and inoperative.'

Published: 18th August 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Article 370

Article 370 (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of former defence officers and bureaucrats have moved the Supreme Court challenging the presidential orders and the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The fresh plea has been filed by former member of the Home Ministry's Group of Interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir (2010-11) professor Radha Kumar, former IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre Hindal Haidar Tyabji, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Kapil Kak, major general (retd) Ashok Kumar Mehta, former Punjab cadre IAS officer Amitabha Pande and ex-Kerala cadre IAS officer Gopal Pillai, who retired as Union home secretary in 2011.

ALSO READ: Rohingya refugees in Jammu pray for safety after revocation of Article 370

They sought directions declaring presidential orders of August 5 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative".

The plea said, "The brazen unconstitutionality of the Act is unprecedented. By way of an amendment in Article 367, conditions have been sought to be read into Article 370(3) which has the effect of completely nullifying the effect of Article 370 and abrogating the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir.

" It further said, "The state itself has been dismembered by being downgraded as a Union Territory and part of it being split to form another Union Territory of Ladakh.

This has been followed by a complete lock-in giving no scope to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to have any say in the entire exercise.

The above action jeopardises and strikes at the very root of the integration of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into India".

The former defence officers and bureaucrats ought declaring Jammu and Kashmir (reorganization) Act of 2019 as "unconstitutional, void, and inoperative".

The petitioners have stated that Article 370 shall cease to operate only from such date as the President may by public notification declare and this cannot be done under the provision to Article 370 (3) unless there was a recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the state to do so.

More than half a dozen petitions have been filed in the apex court against the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and for lifting of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Abrogation of Article 370 leads to a jump in BJP’s popularity in UP

These petitions have been filed by advocate M L Sharma, Congress activist Tehseen Poonwalla, advocate Shakir Shabir, National Conference MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi and Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and others.

On August 16, the apex court had refrained from examining the legal challenges posed to the changes made in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the petitions filed on the "serious issue" of the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution suffer from defects.

The apex court, which was dealing with the first petition filed on August 6, a day after the decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 was announced, expressed its anguish that there have been six petitions on the issue and all were filed with the defects.

It had pulled up advocate Sharma, the first petitioner on the issue, saying his petition has "no meaning".

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said he spent 30 minutes reading the petition but could not make out anything and also could not understand what was the prayer.

While asking the lawyers to cure the defects in the petitions challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370, the top court had directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice on the administrative side no sooner the defects are removed.

While hearing a separate petition filed Bhasin, the apex court had said it would wait for sometime before passing any direction on the plea seeking the removal of restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre said curbs are being lifted gradually.

During the hearing on Friday, the Centre had told the apex court that the situation is improving in Jammu and Kashmir and the curbs are being lifted gradually.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 Article 370 abrogation Kashmir
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp