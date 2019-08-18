Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel wants to reduce her security

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has set a new example in putting an end to the tradition of VIP culture.

She has asked the state government to withdraw 50 security men posted at the Raj Bhawan.

According to sources, the Governor said that the security personnel would do better to serve the people.

Though there was no statement on this issue from Raj Bhawan, a government spokesman confirmed that the Governor had sought a reduction in her security.

Patel was sworn in as the 25th Governor of Uttar Pradesh on July 29.

Additional chief secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi, meanwhile, said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked for curtailment in his security.

Adityanath has been given 'Z' plus security by the Centre but he wants excess security personnel withdrawn.