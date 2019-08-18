WATCH | Zomato boy's rendition of 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' goes viral

Home Nation

The video was posted by Anirban Chakraborty who ordered food from the food-delivery platform earlier this week.

Zomato delivery boy Pranjit Haloi

Zomato delivery boy Pranjit Haloi (Photo | Anirban Chakraborty Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Zomato delivery boy's soulful rendition of Bollywood number "Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara" has gone viral on Facebook after it was shared by a customer.

Pranjit Haloi took the social media by storm with the "Chitchor" song just days after another video of a woman at a West Bengal railway station singing Lata Mangeshkar's popular 1972 track "Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai" from "Shor" made headlines.

According to media reports, the video was posted by Anirban Chakraborty who ordered food from the food-delivery platform earlier this week.

From the delivery boy's Zomato profile, Chakraborty discovered that he aspires to be a singer.

When Haloi rang the doorbell with the food, Anirban requested him to sing a song and later uploaded the video on Facebook with this caption: "Presenting Pranjit Haloi (Zomato delivery boy who delivered food today at my doorstep)...

"I saw in the app that 'he wishes to become a singer someday'. I requested him to sing a song. He is so good that I made this video... I request everyone to watch and help to fulfil his dream," an excerpt from Anirban's caption read.

Posted a few days back, Chakraborty's video has fetched over 8,500 shares and over 11,000 views on Facebook.

