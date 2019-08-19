Allahabad Police chief transferred

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred two IPS officers, including the district police chief of Allahabad, official sources said.

Although no official reason has been cited, the transfers come after a series of murders in the district, where six people were killed on Sunday in separate incidents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Atul Sharma has been attached to the office of the director general of police.

SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj of the special task force has been made the new Allahabad police chief, the sources said.