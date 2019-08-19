Home Nation

'Baseless, fake news': Army rejects Shehla Rashid's allegations on J&K law and order situation

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader alleged in a series of tweets that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation in the state.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shehla Rashid

Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".

"Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated.

In a series of tweets, Rashid had on Sunday said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."

In another post, she wrote, "Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc."

Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the "Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured)."

ALSO READ | Over 4,000 detained in Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370: Sources

"A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said that over 190 primary schools will re-open today in Srinagar, besides restoring "full functionality" of government offices across Kashmir valley.

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal said while addressing a press conference.

He said the process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday as well.

Kansal said the relaxations were provided in 50 police stations on Sunday as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours.

Comments(1)

  • Vvp
    The media should not give hype to their tukde Wali girl any hype or space in news; please ignore het
    20 hours ago reply
