Home Nation

Chandra Shekhar Azad launches students' wing of Bhim Army

Azad claimed BASF was aimed at empowering Dalit students with the organisational support of his outfit as they face multiple issue on various campuses and institutions of higher education.

Published: 19th August 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army

Within two years of its formation, the Bhim Army has expanded the base by focusing on education of Dalits in western UP. (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad set up the student wing of his organisation named as Bhim Army Students Federation (BASF) here on Sunday. With this Chandrashekhar, the upcoming feisty leader of dalits with acknowledgeable traction in the dalit dominated pockets of western UP, has sought to consolidate his bearing among youths and students belonging to deprived and downtrodden sections of the society.

Chandashekhar claimed that the idea behind launching BASF was to empower Dalit students with the organisational support of his outfit as they had to face multiple issue on various campuses and institutions of higher education across the country. 

“Our aim is to make the students belonging to SC, ST, OBC and religious minorities aware of their rights and also the duties as the responsible citizens of this country,” said the Bhim Army chief.

He added that the newly-launched outfit would prepare the Bahujan students to lead the society by instilling a sense of confidence and responsibility towards the nation among them.

“My next destination is Pune. After UP, I will launch BASF in Maharashtra in order to expand its networks along the length and breadth of the country,” said Chandrashekhar.
 
Likely to take a political plunge in 2022 during state assembly elections in UP, the Bhim Army chief claimed that his current challenge was to create a Dalit leadership among students who could not be lured by the lucre. “I expect the members of BASF to set a redefined political discourse in the country with a
well carved out space for themselves,” he said.

Taking a veiled jibe at BSP chief Mayawati who is seen as the only Dalit leader of recognition in the country, the Bhim Army chief said that it was of utmost importance to be among the people on the ground to gauge their mood and know the challenges they faced. “Politics can no longer be done while sitting within one's cosy air-conditioned confines anymore,” he said.

The youth will not just lead the society, but will also break the nexus between the businessman and the politician, he added.

The Bhim Army, which gained popularity among the youth from Dalit and backward communities, has been steadily expanding its support base in the state, particularly in the western region. Within two years of its formation, the Bhim Army has expanded the base by focusing on education of Dalits in the region. 

Though there is no concrete data available, sources said there are around 300 study circles being run by the Bhim Army. The organization has also been active in directly intervening and confronting cases of atrocities against Dalits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandra Shekhar Azad Bhim Army students wing Bhim Army Students Federation
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp