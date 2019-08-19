Home Nation

Chopper scam: Delhi court grants time to ED, CBI to reply to Christian Michel's bail pleas

Christian Michel has cited the orders from an Italian court as one of the grounds in his applications seeking bail in both the cases filed by the ED and the CBI.

Published: 19th August 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel

AugustaWestland scam accused Christian Michel (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to file by August 28 their replies to the bail applications of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar passed the order after both the agencies said they were in the process of getting the translated version of Italian court orders related to the scam.

Michel has cited the orders from an Italian court as one of the grounds in his applications seeking bail in both the cases filed by the ED and the CBI.

In his plea, Michel said the investigation regarding him was over and no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

ALSO READ: Chopper scam - Ratul Puri willing to join probe only if non-bailable warrant is cancelled

He said he would be available to join the probe as and when required.

Michel, a British national, was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 5 last year after his extradition from Dubai, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took him into custody on December 22 last year.

He is currently in judicial custody in both the cases.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the Rs 3,600-crore chopper scam by the two central agencies.

ALSO READ: Chopper scam: No relief for Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, court denies interim stay on NBW

Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are the other two.

The agencies had told the court that Michel made 24.25 million euros and 1,60,96,245 pounds from the now scrapped AgustaWestland deal.

The CBI has alleged that the deal signed in February 2010 to supply VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros caused an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the state exchequer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chopper scam AgustaWestland chopper scam Delhi court Christian Michel
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp