Chopper scam: Ratul Puri willing to join probe only if non-bailable warrant is cancelled

NEW DELHI: The nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Ratul Puri on Saturday told a Delhi court that he was willing to join the probe into the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, if the non-bailable warrant issued against his name is cancelled.



Special judge Arvind Kumar was informed by Puri that he had written some e-mails to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) expressing his desire to join the investigation but the agency is yet to respond.

“You issued NBW against him (Puri) because he was not joining the investigation. But now ED is not calling him to join the investigation.



We need court’s directions to stay the NBW,” Puri’s advocate Vijay Aggarwal told the court.However, the ED opposed the application saying its sole purpose was to create confusion.

“We are opposing the stay on NBW. This is just to create confusion by filing multiple applications. Ratul Puri e-mailed on August 15 to join the probe. Now we will take our call... We called him regularly to join the investigation but he did not come,” the agency said.



The ED further said that it will file a detailed reply to the application on the next date of hearing which has been fixed as August 19. The court had earlier issued NBW against Puri while noting the ED’s submissions that he might try to tamper with evidence.

With PTI inputs