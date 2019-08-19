Home Nation

Government fixes all Armed Police Force personnel's retirement age at 60

Published: 19th August 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Central Armed Police Forces include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB. They are assigned a range of security tasks | PTI

NEW DELHI: All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel will now retire at a uniform age of 60 years, a government order said on Monday.

The Union Home Ministry order, accessed by PTI, said all personnel of the forces -- the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal -- will superannuate at the age of 60, instead of 57 years for certain rank of officials.

The development pertains to a January order of the Delhi High Court where it had called the current policy of different age of superannuation in these four forces as "discriminatory and unconstitutional" and said it created two classes in the uniformed forces.

According to the existing policy, all personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60.

However, in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB, the personnel from the ranks of constable to commandant retire at the age of 57, while those above them superannuate at the age of 60.

The Home Ministry order directed all the forces to "comply with the court order and amend provisions of rules".

" These forces are deployed across the country to render a variety of internal security duties including border guarding, counterterrorism, anti-Naxal operations, and maintenance of law and order.

